Lindberg outlasts Park in marathon play-off for first Major title

Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden making a putt on the 18th green and the fourth extra hole in fading light on Sunday as South Korean Park In Bee and her caddie look on. The two players had to return to the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California yesterday to complete their play-off duel at the ANA Inspiration. And it was the world No. 95 Swede who won her first Major title when she sank a 25-foot birdie putt at the eighth extra hole - the par-four 10th. World No. 7 Park, a seven-time Major champion, had missed a 15-foot birdie chance that would have extended the play-off.

