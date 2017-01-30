Lewis joins Thompson at top after 10-under 63

Stacy Lewis (above) had two eagles and seven birdies to put her level with Lexi Thompson at 23-under total of 196 after three rounds of the LPGA Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.
MIAMI • Stacy Lewis eagled the final hole to seize a share of the lead alongside fellow American Lexi Thompson, after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

Her sparkling 10-under 63 at the Ocean Club course on Paradise Island included two eagles and seven birdies.

Her 23-under par total of 196 put her level with Thompson, who followed her record-setting second-round 61 - 10 birdies and an eagle on Friday - with a bogey-free 66.

Thompson had seven birdies in her seven-under effort, but after Lewis had joined her atop the leaderboard, she was unable to separate herself again, three-putting for par at the 18th.

The duo were one stroke in front of American Gerina Piller, who carded her second straight 65 for 197.

Overnight leader Brittany Lincicome was a further stroke back after a 69 for 198.

After record-setting scoring by Lincicome (64 on Thursday) and Thompson over the first two days, the leaders were one stroke shy of the LPGA Tour's 54-hole record of 24-under.

After four birdies on the front nine, Lewis holed out from the fairway for an eagle at the par-five 11th.

She followed with birdies at the par-three 12th and par-four 13th before her only bogey of the day at the par-four 14th, but closed her round birdie-eagle.

"That was probably the best round I think I've ever shot on tour in relation to par, so just a cool day," said former world No. 1 Lewis, a two-time Major champion who is nonetheless seeking her first win since 2014.

"I knew I had to be aggressive today with these girls and how far they hit it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

