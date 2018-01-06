Leishman shows the way into the new year

LOS ANGELES • Marc Leishman ushered in the new year very much the same way that he ended the old, with a sizzling performance that earned him the first-round lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Thursday.

The Australian set the tone for his day with a five-foot birdie at the first hole en route to a six-under 67 at the Kapalua Plantation course on the island of Maui.

Leishman leads Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas and American Brian Harman by one stroke, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson among a trio two behind.

Despite his superb start, Leishman offered a reminder that behind the superstars lurk a bunch of players capable of winning any given week.

"Played well, drove ball pretty well with the exception of a couple of drives and the putter was really solid," Leishman told Golf Channel.

"Happy with eight birdies, good start to a nice tournament."

Leishman won the BMW Championship in September and finished runner-up to Justin Thomas in a play-off loss at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in South Korea in October.

World No. 2 Jordan Spieth recorded a 75 - his first-ever over-par score at Kapalua.

That left him ahead of only three players in the elite 34-man field comprising last season's tournament winners.

Spieth said he had made some "significant changes" in his putting set-up over the past month that he expects will take several rounds to feel comfortable.

Defending champion Thomas, whose victory last year marked the start of a five-win season that included his first Major title and the FedEx Cup play-off crown, carded a 71.

