Koh Deng Shan

The 28-year-old Singaporean finished 18th on last year's Asian Development Tour Order of Merit

Q No. 1 golf tip for amateurs?

A Work on putting. They need it a lot more than the pros because they miss more greens. If they improve their putting and short game, they will see their scores drop.

Q Worst rule in golf?

A That you cannot repair spike marks on the green. Some golf courses, when the greens are soft and when you play later in the afternoon, it affects your putting.

Q Favourite tournament and why?

A Singapore Open. I hardly play here. It feels good to play at home.

Q Oldest club?

A My Piretti putter. I have used it since 2007, before I turned pro. I've had one or two weeks without it, but I've always gone back to it.

Q Best advice a coach ever gave you?

A Never give up. You don't know how it's going to turn out, so every shot is important. You've just got to continue to grind out there.

Q Worst-dressed golfer?

A I used to be. Hopefully I have made some improvements. Mardan (Mamat) and some of the boys would always say my colour matching was wrong. For example, brown shoes with red pants and blue shirt.

Q Funniest thing seen on Tour?

A Myself. When I played the Laguna Classic in Singapore last year, it was the first hole and I was on the slope, trying to chip out to the fairway. I swung, the ball went out but I fell straight on my face. It was silly and everyone was laughing at me.

Q Ball marker?

A Taiwanese NT$10 (S$0.45) coin. The first time I went to Taiwan, I played well with it and I've been using it for 15 years, since I was an amateur. I mark it specifically with Chiang Kai-shek facing down and the "10 side" facing up.

