Ko axes another caddie

WELLINGTON • Despite achieving her best result in nine months with Gary Matthews carrying her bag, Lydia Ko has decided to dispense with the services of her caddie.

The world's No. 1 women's golfer finished joint second at last week's Lotte Championship, her best finish since last July.

Yet that has apparently not been enough for the New Zealander, who has come to the conclusion that she needs a new caddie, reported the New Zealand Herald.

Ko has a history of short-term stints with her bag carriers, having had nine since turning professional in 2013. Her longest partnership was with Jason Hamilton, who helped the 19-year-old climb to the world No. 1 spot and win 10 titles. He was fired in October.

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman told the Golf Channel that it is difficult to fault Ko's moves given her results.

"For all we know this is her secret and it is working for her. At this point it's very hard to second-guess her," he said.

"If I was in her team I would definitely be asking for a little bit of consistency."