Kim In Kyung grabs 54-hole record at Women's British Open

Six birdies lifted South Korean golfer Kim In Kyung (left) to the Women's British Open 54-hole record of 199 on Saturday - one better than Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn at Woburn 12 months ago. The 29-year-old's faultless third round of six-under 66 ga
Six birdies lifted South Korean golfer Kim In Kyung to the Women's British Open 54-hole record of 199 on Saturday - one better than Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn at Woburn 12 months ago. The 29-year-old's faultless third round of six-under 66 gave her a six-shot lead heading into yesterday's final round at Kingsbarns, Scotland. Ariya, who went on to win last year, missed the halfway cut, but her older sister Moriya maintained family pride with a third-round 67. Before the final round, Moriya was in second place on 205 along with England's Georgia Hall (70).

