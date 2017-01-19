Jeev Milkha Singh

The 45-year-old Indian has 20 titles, including wins on the European, Japan and Asian Tours.

Q Worst rule in golf?

A When you step on your ball while looking for it in the rough, you're penalised with a one-stroke penalty. If there's thick rough, you have to step on it to feel your ball. You're not trying to move the ball or make the lie better. If someone else steps on it, there's no penalty.

Q Can Tiger Woods win another Major? Put a percentage on it.

A 65 per cent. It's going to take some time for him to get back, get settled in and tune in his game but... he's going to win another Major.

Q How many hole-in-ones and describe the most recent one.

A I've had five. It was about three years ago during a practice round at the Delhi Golf Club on the par-three 171-yard 17th hole. I hit it and it felt pretty good but the pin was tucked on the left and there were some trees in the way. I looked over and the guy in front started shouting it's gone into the hole. Perfect.

Q Favourite tournament and why?

A Has to be the Masters. As a child growing up, I always watched the video tapes and dreamed of playing it. When I got there in 2006 I had goosebumps. The course was fantastic and I played it three years in a row and every year I went back it played differently.

Q How many different putters do you have in your garage?

A Close to about 60.

Q What did you buy with your first serious pay cheque?

A A property in London. I still own it.

Q Worst score on a single hole?

A I got a 10 once on a par five. Can't describe it, I don't remember the negatives (laughs).

Q Oldest club?

A My Ping Zing lob wedge. I get a new one every year but it's the same model for the last 24 years.

Jonathan Wong