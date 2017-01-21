In the clubhouse with Scott Vincent

Q&A

The 24-year-old Zimbabwean was the 2016 Asian Tour Rookie of the Year.

Q No. 1 golf tip for amateurs?

A Short game is the most important part of the game. Work from the green going backwards, get your short game sharp and the rest will follow.

Q Best shot ever seen?

A The bunker shot by Tiger Woods at the 2000 Bell Canadian Open (second shot from 213 yards at the par-five 18th hole on the final round. He birdied to win by a stroke). It's on YouTube under his top-10 shots ever. He hits it from the sand, over some water into a tucked pin and the green was surrounded by water. Think it was a five or six-iron to an island green. Amazing shot.

Q Most under-rated player on the Asian Tour?

A (American) Johannes Veerman. Not many people have heard of him but I happen to play with him a lot and he hits the ball long and really good. I think he's going to be something really great on this tour.

Q Best advice a coach ever gave you?

A No matter what you practise, you can always do a little bit more. Just keep practising, you never know when it's going to pay off. It might not be this week or next week, but the hard work you put in now will eventually pay off. You just never know when.

Q Best-dressed golfer?

A Gaganjeet Bhullar. He dresses pretty sharp. Never see him with his shirt untucked or looking untidy.

Q How many hole-in-ones and describe the most recent one.

A I've only had one. It was last year during a pro-am on the Canadian Tour. I hit a seven-iron on a 185 yard par three, caught a little ridge and came back towards the hole and went straight in.

Q Favourite tournament and why?

A It's hard not to like the Korean tournament (Shinhan Donghae Open) where I played so well last year (finished tied-second). But I'll go with the Venetian Macao Open. I just like the setting there and the city is so well-developed and the architecture was very eye-opening.

Jonathan Wong