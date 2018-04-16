Henderson remains calm for 6th tour win

LOS ANGELES • Canada's Brooke Henderson put her putting woes behind her to fire a three-under 69 and clinch a four-shot victory at the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship in Hawaii on Saturday.

She had stumbled badly in Friday's third round, dropping three shots in the closing three holes to leave the chasing pack just one shot behind on the par-72 layout at Ko Olina Golf Club in Oahu.

But the 20-year-old from Ontario shrugged off her third-round jitters and closed out her win with a 12-under aggregate of 276.

"Fortunately I was able to overcome the shaky putting at times. I just tried to be calm and relaxed and made a couple of really nice putts coming in," said Henderson, who was third in greens in regulation (52 of 72) and sixth in driving distance (288.8 yards) last week.

"I hit it great this week, even with all the wind. I feel like all year my ball striking has been really awesome. It's just kind of my putting I've been working on."

She finished four shots ahead of Spain's Azahara Munoz (67).

China's Feng Shanshan (71), Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn (69), and South Korea's Park In Bee (72) were tied for third on seven under.

It was Henderson's sixth LPGA Tour win, including a victory at the Women's PGA Championship in 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE