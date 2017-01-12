Golf: World's top 10 set to compete in March's HSBC Women's Champions

SINGAPORE - Led by top-ranked Lydia Ko and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn, the world's top 10 female golfers will compete at this year's HSBC Women's Champions.

The stellar 63-women field includes 2016 Rookie of the Year Chun In Gee (No. 3), Feng Shanshan (No. 4), Lexi Thompson (No. 5), Brooke Henderson (No. 6) and the South Korean quartet of defending champion Jang Ha Na Jang, Ryu So Yeon, Kim Sei Young and Park Hyun Park.

A new environment awaits the 10th edition of the US$1.5 million (S$2.14 million) LPGA Tour event. The March 2-5 tournament will be held at the Sentosa Golf Club's newly renovated New Tanjong Course.

Ko, 19, secured four LPGA Tour wins last season and another 10 top 10 finishes. The New Zealander's best finish at the HSBC event was runner-up at the 2015 edition behind Park In Bee.

Ko said in a media release on Thursday (Jan 12): "The tournament always attracts a very high quality field so it does a lot for your confidence when you do well there. I came close a couple of years ago, so I would love to go one better and take the trophy home with me this time round."

Also gunning for the title and with an eye of supplanting Ko in the world rankings was Ariya. The 21-year-old Thai bagged a LPGA Tour-leading five titles in 2016 and won her first Major at the Women's British Open. She said: "Last year was a breakthrough year for me. I got over some of the injury problems I had been struggling with and managed to get the consistency back in my game.

"I have played HSBC Women's Champions a couple of times and done pretty well. I hear we will be playing on the New Tanjong Course this year, so it will be a fresh challenge for all the girls. I am sure it will be a lot of fun."

British pop band Take That held a live performance at last year's HSBC event and a trio of international musicians from the United States, South Korea and Singapore will perform this year after play finishes on Saturday, March 4.

Tickets are available at apactix.com/events/detail/hsbc-womens-champions-2017.