Golf: World No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn in joint-lead at Lotte Championship

Oahu, United States (AFP) - South Korea's Kim In-Kyung vaulted into a share of the lead with a sizzling eight-under 64 in Thursday's second round of the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship.

Kim rolled in nine birdies on Thursday, and had just one bogey as she rocketed from a tie for 48th after the first round to become the co-leader with world No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand when play was suspended for the day.

She said strong putting enabled her to reach a nine-under 135 total, which moved her into a tie with Ariya, who fired a six-under 66.

"I had a great putting day," said Kim, 28. "Yesterday I hit the ball pretty well but just didn't make as many putts.

"Today, the putts were dropping. I had some good shots, but I kind of scrambled very well."

For the second straight day, rain showers at the Ko Olina Golf Club caused a lengthy delay before play was suspended with 15 players still on the course.

Jang Su-Yeon was also at nine under through 16 holes when the horn sounded.

She will have to finish her second round on Friday morning (Saturday morning, Singapore time).

Canada's Alena Sharp, South Korea's Lee Mi-Hyang, and Stacy Lewis of the US are one shot back of the co-leaders at eight-under 136.

Ariya fired a bogey-free 66 as she capped her round with three-straight birdies on Nos. 16, 17 and 18.

One of the hottest players on the tour over the last year, Ariya is still looking for her first win of 2017 after a couple of runner-up finishes.

Ariya's compatriot Nontaya Srisawang is tied for eighth just two shots back after shooting a five-under 67.