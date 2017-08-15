Golf: World No. 2 Hideki Matsuyama announces marriage and fatherhood, surprising Japan

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan raises his ball after putting on the fifth green during the fourth round of the 99th PGA Championship golf tournament, on Aug 13, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (REUTERS) - Hideki Matsuyama has announced that he has been married since January and is now a father, news which caught Japanese media and fans by surprise.

Though numerous Japanese reporters follow him every second of the day that he spends on a golf course, the world No. 2 was able to keep his nuptials and fatherhood under wraps for months.

He said in a statement on Monday that his child, a girl, was born in July, but did not reveal details of the identity of his wife.

Matsuyama announced the news only hours after falling short in his quest to become the first Japanese man to win a Major championship.

Leading with nine holes to play at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday, he had three consecutive bogeys on the back nine and finished equal fifth behind winner Justin Thomas.

Matsuyama, 25, is one of the most popular sports figures in Japan.

