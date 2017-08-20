Golf: US maintain three-point Solheim Cup lead

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Cristie Kerr set a US Solheim Cup record with her 19th career point as the Americans split Saturday's (Aug 19) four foursomes matches with Europe to maintain a three-point lead in the match-play showdown.

Kerr and Lexi Thompson beat England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Germany's Caroline Masson 5 & 3 in the first match of the morning, as the US picked up where they left off in the wake of a sweep of Friday afternoon's fourball matches.

Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst beat England's Mel Reid and Dane Emily Pedersen 5 & 3 before Europe hit back with wins in the last two foursomes.

Swede Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall beat Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller 2 & 1, while Scotland's Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher of France notched a 2 & 1 win over Danielle Kang and Michelle Wie.

Heading into the afternoon fourball matches, the US led the Ryder Cup-style competition 7 1/2 to 4 1/2.

Kerr passed US captain Juli Inkster for the most points in American Solheim Cup history.

For the second straight day, Kerr and Thompson won the first hole to grab a 1 up lead over their European opponents.

On Friday they ended up halving their foursomes match, but on Saturday they went from strength to strength.

Kerr and Thompson never trailed, going 2 up with Thompson's eight-foot birdie at the eighth. Kerr's birdie putt at the next stretched the lead, and they went 4 up at the 10th when Kerr walked in a long birdie putt.

At 15, Thompson landed her approach 15 feet from the pin and Kerr made the putt.

"She putted amazing today, walked in so many putts," Thompson said. "I just gave her the opportunities and she was just rolling the ball." Reid and Pedersen were undone by four straight bogeys on the back nine, but the remaining two European duos both rallied from early deficits to win their matches and keep the Americans from pulling further away.