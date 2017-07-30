Golf: Unheralded Jordan Smith takes two-shot final round European Open lead

Hamburg (AFP) - England's Jordan Smith will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the European Open in Hamburg after shooting a second consecutive 67 on Saturday as he targets a first Tour title.

Smith's bogey-free five-under par round left him on 12-under overall with Sweden's Jens Fahrbring and France's Alexander Levy his nearest challengers, each on 10-under par.

Levy is still in contention to retain his title after a day on which he was forced to complete his second round before a third round of 69.

The Frenchman was one of a number of players who had been forced to come back early on Saturday after lengthy rain delays on Friday had brought a premature end to play.

Smith's fellow Englishman Ashley Chesters had led in the clubhouse overnight, but he could only manage a level-par round of 72 on Saturday and is one of six players in a tie for fourth at nine under.

Further back, US Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed sits at seven under after a colourful 70 that featured an eagle and four birdies, but also four bogeys on the Green Eagle course.

South Africa's former 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, the highest-ranked player in the field at world No. 21, slipped back to five under after a 73.