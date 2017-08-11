Golf: Trump-backed Herman seizes lead at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AFP) - Jim Herman, a former pro shop worker supported by US President Donald Trump, seized a one-stroke lead at four-under-par through 15 holes in Thursday's (Aug 10) opening round of the 99th PGA Championship.

The 39-year-old American worked for two years at Trump's New Jersey course and occassional playing partner Trump gave Herman the backing to jump-start his PGA career.

The world number 96 had a bogey-free round going at Quail Hollow after birdies at the par-4 first, fifth and 11th holes as well as the par-5 15th.

His longest birdie putt was a 15-footer at the fifth but his best might have been after blasting from a greenside bunker at 15 to five feet and sinking the birdie putt.

American Grayson Murray, the home-state hopeful who hit the first shot of the tournament, owned the early clubhouse lead on three-under 68.

Japanese world number three Hideki Matsuyama fired a 70.

Fifteen players were under par but the only major champions among them were John Daly, the 51-year-old American who won the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 British Open, and world number one Dustin Johnson, both one-under par.

