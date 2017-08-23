Golf: Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn threaten to sue porn website for leaking nude photos

Fourteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods and his former girlfriend Lindsey Vonn have threatened to file a lawsuit against a celebrity porn website for publishing nude photos of the pair.

Celebrity news website TMZ first reported that the nude photos shared online were hacked and leaked from Olympic skier Vonn's mobile phone, according to US media.

The Los Angeles Times reported that photos and a video of Vonn, the full-frontal photo of Woods and dozens of shots of additional victims -celebrities Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Katharine McPhee and Stella Maxwell - currently remain live in its report of the breach and the legal threat.

"It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos," a representative for Vonn told the Chicago Sun-Times. "Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law."

Woods is also threatening legal action, but the 41-year-old golfer's lawyer refused to comment much on the issue when quizzed by news agency Page Six, saying: "It is a private hacked photo."

The photos were taken several years ago while Vonn and Woods were dating, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The two split up in 2015.

The Washington Post has also said that McPhee has threatened to sue the website if the photos are not removed.

The latest news has made Woods the target of jokes on social media. On Twitter, @golfbettingguys posted: "Tiger and Lindsey's nudes got leaked. You can now see his driver and her downhill slalom." @RJeffCurtis added: "I am lodging a complaint to PGA rules officials because he was carrying 15 clubs during his wins."

The latest news is the latest in a slippery slope for Woods, who was revealed earlier this month to have had five drugs - including the opioid painkiller hydrocodone - in his system when he was arrested in Florida in May on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

A urine test revealed four other medications along with hydrocodone - which is sold under the brand name Vicodin. Also present were the powerful painkiller hydromorphone; anxiety drug alprazolam (also known as Xanax); sleep drug zolpidem (also known as Ambien) and THC, which is a chemical component of marijuana. Medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

Woods agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and also enter a diversion programme that will allow the American to clear his record if he completes it.

In June, he completed a treatment programme to help him manage medications he was using to combat back pain and insomnia.

In 2009, he was also involved in a sex scandal with dozens of women - from waitresses to escorts to strippers - coming forward to claim that they had slept with him. It led to the break-up of his marriage.

Woods has 79 career PGA Tour victories but is not currently playing after his latest back surgery - his fourth overall.

This year, he has not played in an event since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic after the first round in February.