Golf: Thomas roars home again to shoot 36 hole scoring record

(AFP) - Justin Thomas closed with an eagle for the second straight day as he followed a rare 59 with a second-round 64 to extend his lead to five shots at the halfway stage of the Sony Open.

Thomas did not let up on Friday (Jan 13) after becoming the seventh and youngest player in USPGA Tour history to shoot a 59.

He rolled in an eight-foot putt on the 18th at Waialae in Honolulu, Hawaii, to get into the history books again by recording the tour's record for lowest 36-hole total of 123.

England's Justin Rose and Zach Johnson shot 64 and 61 respectively and were tied for third with Hudson Swafford, who carded a 68.

Most recently, Jim Furyk carded a record 58 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut in August. Furyk also has a 59 on his tour resume, as does Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos, Australian Stuart Appleby.