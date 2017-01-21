Golf: Thai duo grab clubhouse lead, organisers face rush to complete S'pore Open on Sunday

SINGAPORE - Thailand seized control of the SMBC Singapore Open on Saturday as Tirawat Kaewsiribandit and Phachara Khongwatmai claimed the clubhouse lead of the US$1 million (S$1.4 million) tournament.

Tirawat fired a five-under 66 and was on eight-under 205 at the Sentosa Golf Club, the same total as his compatriot Phachara, who shot a 67.

Two other players, three-time winner Adam Scott and second-round leader Han Seung Su, were also on eight-under but had not completed their third rounds after play was called off at 7.03pm due to fading light.

The event was halted for more than 3.5 hours in the afternoon owing to a lightning threat, the second time in three days inclement weather caused a major delay. On Thursday, play was halted for about 2.5 hours.

Tirawat birdies the last to sign the day's best round of 66 and take the clubhouse lead on -8! #SingOpen @SingOpenGolf pic.twitter.com/nNFv67LH8y — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) January 21, 2017

A trio of players, including Singapore's Quincy Quek, were on seven-under for the tournament but also had unfinished holes at the Serapong course.

The field will return at 7.30am on Sunday to complete the third round before the final round can commence.