Golf: Swede Lindberg wins ANA Inspiration in major upset

(REUTERS) - Swede Pernilla Lindberg made her first LPGA victory a major when she won a marathon playoff at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California on Monday (April 2).

World number 95 Lindberg completed a big upset when she rammed home a 25-foot birdie putt to beat South Korean Park In-bee at the eighth extra hole at Mission Hills.

Lindberg's winning putt slammed against the back of the cup at speed and fell in at the par-four 10th.

Park then missed a 15-foot birdie chance that would have extended the playoff.

Lindberg's unlikely victory came after the 31-year-old slept on the lead four nights in a row.

The playoff was forced into Monday because darkness halted play on Sunday night after four extra holes.

What started as a three-way playoff was whittled down to two when American Jennifer Song was unable to match the birdies by Park and Lindberg at the third extra hole.