Golf: Sun Young Yoo of Korea takes early LPGA lead

SHANGHAI (AFP) - Sun Young Yoo said that "pretty much everything" worked as the South Korean surged into a one-shot lead after the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan on Wednesday.

Sun shot a seven-under-par 65 at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club on the southern Chinese island with compatriot Park Sung Hyun, the new number one, in tied ninth, three shots off the lead.

"Pretty solid overall. I saw a lot of positive things in myself today, so hopefully I can get it going," Sun, who has two wins on the LPGA Tour, told LPGA.com after her lowest round of the season.

Sun leads by one over China's Xiang Sui, who shot a six-under-par 66 with just one bogey, and in tied third was a group of six golfers.

Park, the first rookie in LPGA Tour history to earn top spot in the rankings, was at four-under.

"Before I teed off this morning, at the first tee, I received a lot of congratulation texts from friends and family," she said after her first round as the top player in the world.

"I was a little bit concerned about going into the first round, I thought I might be nervous going through this round.

"But at the first tee, hitting my first shot, I felt comfortable, and the rest of the round was much more comfortable than I anticipated.

"So it was no problem for me."