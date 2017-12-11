Golf: Steve Stricker, Sean O'Hair win QBE Shootout team event in Florida

MIAMI (AFP) - Steve Stricker and Sean O'Hair captured the QBE Shootout on Sunday, finishing off a wire-to-wire victory with a best-ball eight-under 64 in the final round.

The duo finished two strokes ahead of Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry to win the 24-player unofficial PGA Tour team event in Naples, Florida. Pat Perez and Brian Harman placed third, four strokes adrift of O'Hair and Stricker.

Lexi Thompson, the lone woman in the event, tied for fourth with her playing partner Tony Finau.

O'Hair and Stricker finished the tournament at the Tiburon Golf Club at 26-under 190. The Americans set the tone in the tournament with a superb 15-under 57 during the opening round scramble.

"We just really jelled well together," Stricker said. "With his length the first day, getting some clubs into the greens, some short irons for me, we just fed off that first day quite a bit. We felt comfortable with one another."

This is the second time both players have won this event - Stricker having won in 2009 with partner Jerry Kelly and O'Hair five years ago with Kenny Perry.

O'Hair and Stricker are the second team paired together for the first time to win the tournament. The first was Brad Faxon and Scott McCarron in 2000.

"This is always a great event to finish the year off with and to pull this off is special," O'Hair said.

The 50-year-old Stricker has won a dozen times on the US PGA Tour with his most recent victory coming at the 2012 Tournament of Champions. He captained the US to victory at the Presidents Cup two months ago.

O'Hair has won four times on the Tour with his most recent victory coming six years ago at the Canadian Open.