Golf: South Korea's An Byeong Hun one ahead of Martin Laird after third round at Phoenix Open

An Byeong Hun reacts after his putt on the 14th green during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
An Byeong Hun reacts after his putt on the 14th green during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.PHOTO: AFP
Published
31 min ago

PHOENIX (REUTERS) - South Korean An Byeong Hun, bidding for his first United States PGA Tour victory, stole the limelight from reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama as he grabbed a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Saturday.

An, who began the day just one stroke ahead of world No. 5 Matsuyama, moved one step closer to a breakthrough win by shooting a six-under 65 in front of record crowds at the TPC Scottsdale.

The 25-year-old Korean, who won the 2009 US Amateur title before turning professional in 2011, piled up six birdies in a bogey-free display to post a 16-under total of 197.

Scotland's Martin Laird sank an 11-foot birdie putt at the last for a matching 65 to sit in second place, with Matsuyama (68) a further three strokes back in a four-way tie for third.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping