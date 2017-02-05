Golf: South Korea's An Byeong Hun one ahead of Martin Laird after third round at Phoenix Open

PHOENIX (REUTERS) - South Korean An Byeong Hun, bidding for his first United States PGA Tour victory, stole the limelight from reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama as he grabbed a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Saturday.

An, who began the day just one stroke ahead of world No. 5 Matsuyama, moved one step closer to a breakthrough win by shooting a six-under 65 in front of record crowds at the TPC Scottsdale.

The 25-year-old Korean, who won the 2009 US Amateur title before turning professional in 2011, piled up six birdies in a bogey-free display to post a 16-under total of 197.

Scotland's Martin Laird sank an 11-foot birdie putt at the last for a matching 65 to sit in second place, with Matsuyama (68) a further three strokes back in a four-way tie for third.