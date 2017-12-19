Golf: Singapore Open and Sentosa Golf Club honoured at Asian Tour's 2017 Awards

SINGAPORE - The SMBC Singapore Open and its host venue Sentosa Golf Club were honoured with the Best Tournament of the Year award and Best Golf Course award respectively at the Asian Tour's 2017 Awards night on Sunday (Dec 18).

The US$1 million tournament (S$1.35 million) was won by Thailand's Prayad Marksaeng earlier this year in January.

Among the star names that featured included Spain's Sergio Garcia, who went on to win the US Masters in April, former world No. 1s Adam Scott and Ernie Els.

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation. Next year's edition will be held from Jan 18-21 and again at the SGC's award-winning Serapong Course.

Serapong was voted No. 58 in World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses for its 2016 list.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Gavin Green was named the Asian Tour Players' Player of the Year, capping off a stellar season where he also won the Order of Merit title with earnings of US$585,813. The 24-year-old is also the second youngest player to win the accolade.