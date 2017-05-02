Golf: SICC May Day Charity raises close to $1.4 million for 14 charitable organisations

SINGAPORE - Close to $1.4 million was raised at the 46th Singapore Island Country Club May Day Charity and will benefit 14 charitable organisations.

The money will provide the elderly, children and the disabled with medical, daily necessities and financial assistance.

On Monday (May 1), more than 700 golfers teed off at SICC's golf courses as part of the charity drive. President Tony Tan Keng Yam later attended the gala dinner as guest of honour and presented mementoes to the official partner Rolex Singapore and various diamond sponsors (each had sponsored $100,000) like Super Galvanising Pte Ltd and Lucky Dip group.

Dr Tan also gave out tokens of appreciation to several of the SICC May Day Charity advisers, which included His Excellency Kenji Shinoda, Ambassador of Japan to Singapore, The Straits Times' editor at large Han Fook Kwang and Econ Healthcare Group's group executive chairman and chief executive Ong Chu Poh.

Other regular sponsors who donated include Singapore Pools, Wing Tai Holdings and StarHub.

Last year, SICC raised $1,280,202 for the May Day Charity, which started in 1972 and has raised more than $20 million to support social service programmes.