Golf: Rose wins in Turkey, closes on European No.1 spot

TURKEY (AFP) - Justin Rose moved closer to a second European Tour No. 1 title when success in the Turkish Airlines Open at Antalya on Sunday (Nov 5) earned the Englishman back-to-back victories for the first time.

Rose birdied three of his closing four holes in a final round six-under par 65 for a one stroke win at 18-under par tally on the Regnum Carya course.

The Rio Olympic champion and world No.6 went into the final day trailing by two shots but after a third birdie of his round at the ninth, Rose found himself among three sharing the lead at 14-under par.

South African Dylan Frittelli seized the clubhouse lead at 17-under par after a round of a seven-under par 64 that included seven birdies and with three of those at the 5th, 6th and 8th holes resulting from chip-in's.

Rose then tied Frittelli with a four-metre birdie at 16 ahead of holing a three-metre birdie at the last.

The win is Rose's 10th European Tour success and comes just a week after he captured the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

"This is an incredibly sweet moment and it is like a bus as you wait ages for one and two turn-up at once," he said smiling.

"Today was a different type of win but then they are all different in their own way, and to hole that birdie putt on 18 was special as a lot of tournaments I have won have been two putts on the 18th green.

"So, that was a really unique one for me to make a putt on the final hole that really counted and I was very happy to close it out.

"Actually, my mind went back to Augusta earlier this year as it was a similar length putt I had on the final green but thankfully this one went in this time and they are little moments you have to draw upon." Rose, who won the Race to Dubai title in 2007, moved from No. 3 on the Race to Dubai to replace second-ranked Sergio Garcia and now only trails compatriot Tommy Fleetwood by 134,893 euros.

Fleetwood posted a last day 68 for a share of 23rd on eight-under par.

Rose also has moved to the top of the European Ryder Cup standings and closer to a fifth European Team cap.

Frittelli eventually shared second on 17-under with Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts who signed for a 66.

Frittelli captured the Lyonnnes Open earlier this year however his 515,302 euros for share of second is the largest prize cheque of his career and lifted the 27-year old Johannesburg-born golfer 21 spots to 18th on the Race to Dubai.

"It's a huge result for me as I was really looking at the last three events to try and peek inside the top 30 in the rankings,2 he said.

"So I am looking at two more big events that could push my way into the Top-10 hopefully." And Colsearts was pleased with his best effort since he shared third in May's BMW PGA Championship and jumping 25 spots to 24th on the Race to Dubai with those in the top-30 at the end of the season securing a place in next year's Open Championship at Carnoustie.

"This week has been great for my confidence opening with two 64s and to birdie three holes in succession from the 15th was very important for me,2 he said.