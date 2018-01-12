Golf: Rising Aussie star Cameron Davis to feature in SMBC Singapore Open next week

SINGAPORE - The Australian contingent is well set to put up a strong showing at the SMBC Singapore Open next week with rising star Cameron Davis joining the action.

The22-year-old golfer will compete in the US$1 million (S$1.33 million) season opener with his team comprising Robert Allenby, Marcus Fraser, Jordan Zunic, Adam Bland, Terry Pilkadaris, Todd Sinnott and Matthew Griffin, organisers revealed on Friday (Jan 12).

Davis, who turned professional in 2016, upstaged defending champion Jordan Spieth at the Emirates Australian Open last November to claim the title in a sensational fashion.

Going into the final round, Davis came from six shots behind to win by one stroke, shooting a seven-under 64 that included a birdie on the 18th and an eagle earlier in the round when he holed a 100-metre approach shot.

Another major coup for the tournament is Allenby, who triumphed four times on both the US PGA Tour and European Tour and claimed 13 titles in Australia.

All will be gunning to emulate the feat of their countryman Adam Scott, who has won the event a record three times.

The event tees off on Jan 18 on the Serapong Course at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Smith is currently playing in the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii and is tied for 11th after Thursday's first round with a four-under 66.