Golf: Rickie Fowler has share of lead at OHL Classic

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO (AFP) - Rickie Fowler, who is playing for the first time since helping the Americans retain the Presidents Cup trophy, has a share of the lead at PGA Tour's rain-hit OHL Classic at 10-under 132.

World No. 10 Fowler is tied with Patrick Rodgers and Patton Kizzire, who hasn't hit a ball since Friday because of thunderstorms which have caused delays over the past two days.

Fowler finished three holes early on Saturday morning and was then forced to wait out a five-hour rain delay, only to see play at the Playa del Carmen course halted by darkness.

After waiting out the weather, Fowler said all he could do was hope for the best on Sunday, which will be a 36-hole finish.

"We deal with weather every once in a while on the PGA Tour, around the world, really," Fowler said.

"You kind of just learn to play when you get to play, relax when you get to relax. Rest when you can, tee it up when you can."

Fowler saved par on the 18th hole to record a four-under 67, while Rodgers settled for a 65 after firing his first bogey of the tournament on No. 17.

Kizzire finished the second round with a 70.

The third round will resume on Sunday morning. It is also contingent on the weather, as forecasters are predicting thunderstorms and heavy downpours for the next two days.

A total of 79 players made the cut at one-under 141, though it is not a 54-hole cut, since groups will remain the same over the next two rounds.