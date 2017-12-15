Golf: Rain forces early stoppage at Indonesian Masters with Justin Rose still in the lead

JAKARTA (AFP) - England's Justin Rose retained the clubhouse lead after a curtailed second round at the storm-hit Indonesian Masters on Friday (Dec 15), as Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat vaulted to second on the leaderboard.

Rose, the world No. 6, was on an aggregate score of 14-under through 16 holes on day two at par-72 Royale Jakarta Golf Club before play was abandoned at 5.40pm local time (4.40pm, Singapore time) due to fading light.

Lightning storms in the area had halted play for two hours in the afternoon, disrupting Rose's round.

Two-time Asian Tour winner Kiradech fired an eight-birdie 64 - including five birdies in a row - to lie second with a two-day total of 12-under par 132.

"I have been hitting it good all week and playing some good golf," Kiradech said. "I am happy with the five birdies in a row that I made and only missed two birdies putts overall.

"The conditions were good at the start but at the end, it was very hot and humid."

Rose, who has enjoyed back-to-back wins in China and Turkey in the past two months, fired five birdies for the day before play was called off.

Tied for third were South Korea's Kim Giwhan and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, who still had four holes left to play when the day was abandoned.

Taiwan's Sung Mao-Chang provided the highlight of the day with a 205-yard hole-in-one on the par-three seventh. He shot a three-under par 68 to finish tied for 34th.