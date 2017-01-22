Golf: Prayad Marksaeng wins S'pore Open eight days shy of his 51st birthday

Thailand's Prayad Marksaeng won the SMBC Singapore Open, on Jan 22, 2017.
Thailand's Prayad Marksaeng won the SMBC Singapore Open, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
SINGAPORE - Eight days shy of his 51st birthday, Prayad Marksaeng stunned the gallery at the SMBC Singapore Open with a amazing victory over the big guns on Sunday (Jan 22).

The Thai fired a four-under 67 and finished on nine-under 275, one shot clear of defending champion Song Young Han (69, 276).

Three other players, Phachara Khongwatmai (71), Juvic Pagunsan (70) and Jbe Kruger (69) were also joint-second at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course.

Prayad, ranked 291st in the world, said: "This is my first event for 2017. I am very pleased with my result. It's a good start to the year. I practiced a lot before coming here.

"I changed my whole set of irons and putter. I started changing my equipment last year actually but haven't quite got the form. I am glad to gain some good form this week."

