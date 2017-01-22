Golf: Prayad Marksaeng wins S'pore Open eight days shy of his 51st birthday

SINGAPORE - Eight days shy of his 51st birthday, Prayad Marksaeng stunned the gallery at the SMBC Singapore Open with a amazing victory over the big guns on Sunday (Jan 22).

The Thai fired a four-under 67 and finished on nine-under 275, one shot clear of defending champion Song Young Han (69, 276).

Three other players, Phachara Khongwatmai (71), Juvic Pagunsan (70) and Jbe Kruger (69) were also joint-second at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course.

Prayad, ranked 291st in the world, said: "This is my first event for 2017. I am very pleased with my result. It's a good start to the year. I practiced a lot before coming here.

"I changed my whole set of irons and putter. I started changing my equipment last year actually but haven't quite got the form. I am glad to gain some good form this week."