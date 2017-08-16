Golf: PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas will defend his CIMB Classic title in KL

(BERNAMA) - Two-time winner American Justin Thomas has confirmed that he will be defending his title at the 2017 CIMB Classic Golf Championship from Oct 12-15 at the TPC Kuala Lumpur in Bukit Kiara.

CIMB Group chief executive Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said Malaysian fans would be treated to the best show from the 24-year-old Louisville-native, who is seeking his third straight victory in the prestigious annual tournament.

"We knew Justin Thomas was destined for great things after picking up his first two PGA Tour wins at the CIMB Classic for two years in a row. Justin has not only showcased a solid, consistent game since the start of the PGA Tour, but (has) also set a few new records along the way," he said in a statement released by CIMB Group on Wednesday (Aug 16).

The CIMB Classic, now in its eighth year, will feature a 78-player elite field, comprising 60 from the PGA Tour, 10 from the Asian Tour and eight sponsors' exemptions, with the player commitment deadline for the tournament set for Sept 20.

Malaysia will have two representatives, including Danny Chia, the winner of the CIMB National Championship last month.

Thomas, currently ranked world No. 6 and fresh from winning his first Major title this season last week - the PGA Championship in North Carolina - has also scored back-to-back victories in two PGA Tour tournaments in January, the Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open.

The CIMB Classic, which is also co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Professional Golf Association of Malaysia, is part of the season-long PGA Tour competition.