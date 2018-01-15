Golf: Patton Kizzire prevails in marathon play-off to win Sony Open as James Hahn rues wasted chances

(REUTERS) - Patton Kizzire, one of the tallest professional golfers at 1.96m, outlasted James Hahn over six play-off holes to win the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday for his second win of the PGA Tour season.

The 31-year-old, who entered the day a shot back of the lead, carded a two-under 68 that put him tied at the top of the leaderboard on 17-under 263 with Hahn (62).

Kizzire, who also won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November, finally came out on top of the play-off with a winning par on the 17th.

"This is huge for my confidence," he told the Golf Channel. "One win doesn't necessarily mean a lot. Two means a little more, and three is even better so I'm always looking for the next one."

Hahn, who has two career PGA Tour wins, missed potential winning putts on the first two play-off holes.

He had another shot to win on the fifth play-off hole but missed a five-footer.

"Terrible," said Hahn of his performance in the play-off. "I had an opportunity to win and didn't pull it off. I hate losing so it's going to push me to be better. I need to get better."

Overnight leader Tom Hoge missed out on the chance to join the play-off when he failed to convert a short birdie putt on the closing 18th hole. He shot an even-par 70 to finish at 16-under, with a double bogey on the 16th scuppering his chances of victory.

Webb Simpson (65), Brian Harman (70) and Brian Stuard (65) finished at 15-under.

Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas (68) ended at 12-under, one shot better than defending champion and three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth (66).