Golf: American Patrick Reed wins 2018 Masters to claim his first Major title

AUGUSTA (REUTERS/AFP) - American Patrick Reed won the Masters on Sunday (April 9) to land his first Major title.

Reed, who took a three-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National, carded a one-under-par 71 that left him on 15-under 273, one shot clear of Rickie Fowler (67) for his sixth PGA Tour victory.

Reed, 27 and ranked 24th in the world, grabbed four birdies and three bogeys at Augusta National Golf Club. He improved on his previous best finish in a Major, a tie for second at the PGA Championship last August.

Former champion Jordan Spieth surged up the leaderboard with an eight-under 64 for 275. The only blemish on his card was a bogey at the 18th after nine birdies. He was two strokes in front of Spain's Jon Rahm, who closed with a 69 for 277.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy started the day in second place, three shots behind Reed. But his bid to complete a career Grand Slam with a first Masters victory evaporated with a final-round 74 that left him tied for fifth on 279.

Tiger Woods closed out his Masters return with a three-under 69 that included a near-ace and his first eagle of the week, but was foiled in his bid to finish under par.

"I drove it on a string today, which was nice," said Woods, whose closing bogey left him at one-over 289 for the tournament. "It was possibly the highest score I could have shot today. All in all it was a bittersweet ending."

Woods went into the final round four over par and said the poor iron play he has struggled with all week doomed his effort to get to even par, or possibly under par, for the week. But the 42-year-old, who won the last of his 14 Major titles at the 2008 US Open and won the most recent of his four Masters Green Jackets back in 2005, said it was a joy to be back on the course after debilitating back trouble prevented him from playing in 2016 and 2017.

"I thoroughly missed it," Woods said. "I missed playing major championships.

"This was great to be back, to be able to play in a Major again to have an opportunity to win the title at the beginning of the week. Obviously it didn't pan out."