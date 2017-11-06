Golf: Patrick Cantlay secures his first PGA Tour win at Shriners Open

Patrick Cantlay after winning the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov 5, 2017.
(REUTERS) - Patrick Cantlay clinched his first PGA Tour victory in an error-strewn three-way play-off at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday (Nov 5).

A two-foot par at the second extra hole lifted Cantlay over German Alex Cejka and South Korean Whee Kim after all three players bogeyed the first play-off hole at TPC Summerlin.

Cantlay carded a closing 67 to tie Cejka (63) and Kim (66) at nine-under 275, one shot clear of three others after a wild finish in windswept conditions.

Las Vegas resident Cejka had a good chance to win at the first extra hole, but his 15-foot par putt caught the edge of the cup and stayed out, while Cantlay had to sink a seven-footer for bogey to stay in it.

The win was his first in 43 starts on the Tour for the 25-year-old, a former amateur standout who has had to overcome a serious back injury and several other setbacks.

"It was a grind the last few holes," Cantlay said. "I had so many lows and all the hard work I did, it's just so different from where I was that it's hard to describe the feeling."

Five players were tied for the lead late in the final round as gusty winds took a heavy toll at the 456-yard par-four 18th.

J.J. Spaun, who started the day tied for the lead, was alone in front at 10-under with two holes left, but finished with consecutive double-bogeys to plunge into a tie for 10th three shots back.

