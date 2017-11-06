Golf: Patrick Cantlay secures his first PGA Tour win at Shriners Open

(REUTERS) - Patrick Cantlay clinched his first PGA Tour victory in an error-strewn three-way play-off at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday (Nov 5).

A two-foot par at the second extra hole lifted Cantlay over German Alex Cejka and South Korean Whee Kim after all three players bogeyed the first play-off hole at TPC Summerlin.

Cantlay carded a closing 67 to tie Cejka (63) and Kim (66) at nine-under 275, one shot clear of three others after a wild finish in windswept conditions.

Las Vegas resident Cejka had a good chance to win at the first extra hole, but his 15-foot par putt caught the edge of the cup and stayed out, while Cantlay had to sink a seven-footer for bogey to stay in it.

The win was his first in 43 starts on the Tour for the 25-year-old, a former amateur standout who has had to overcome a serious back injury and several other setbacks.

"It was a grind the last few holes," Cantlay said. "I had so many lows and all the hard work I did, it's just so different from where I was that it's hard to describe the feeling."

Five players were tied for the lead late in the final round as gusty winds took a heavy toll at the 456-yard par-four 18th.

J.J. Spaun, who started the day tied for the lead, was alone in front at 10-under with two holes left, but finished with consecutive double-bogeys to plunge into a tie for 10th three shots back.