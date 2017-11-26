Golf: Ormsby wins in Hong Kong as Cabrera-Bello suffers heartbreak again

HONG KONG (AFP) - Australia's Wade Ormsby won the Hong Kong Open on Sunday, as Rafael Cabrera-Bello suffered heartbreak on the final green for the second year in a row.

Ormsby, in the penultimate pair, had bogeyed the difficult 18th hole and left his rival Cabrera-Bello needing only a par to force a play-off.

But a poor bunker shot by the Spanish world No. 20 left him too much to do with his putt, which rolled inches wide to hand the Australian his first European Tour title - 13 years after he started playing on the circuit.

"Unbelievable to be honest. I'm kind of lost for words a bit at the moment," said Ormsby.

"280-odd starts on the European Tour, and a first win means a lot to me.

"The first (name on the Hong Kong Open trophy) I look at is Greg Norman's so that's cool - I'm a bit emotional," he said, referring to the Australian golfing great.

Ormsby's 68 meant the world No. 319 finished on 11-under 269, one shot clear of Cabrera-Bello (69) and three others.

Paul Peterson (67) and Julian Suri (66) of the US, and Sweden's Alexander Bjork (68), also finished on 10 under.

European Tour champion Tommy Fleetwood (69) was a further shot back.

Adelaide-born Ormsby, who turned professional in 2001, had won only one professional tournament in his career - the Asian Tour's Panasonic Open in India in 2013.

"I play a lot of golf in Europe, everywhere. A few bumps along the way. It's pretty cool to get a win this late in your career," he said.

Wine and cigar

The tournament's star names, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, failed to shine on the short but challenging Hong Kong Golf Club course.

Rose recovered from a rocky start to card another solid but unremarkable round of 68, finishing well off the pace overall at seven under while the Spanish Masters champion was two shots adrift after a 69.

"It wasn't quite what I was looking for but the start kind of indicated that," said Rose, who opened with bogeys on the first and third holes.

"I'm really pleased that I kept (my) head up and ground it out.

"I've never seen the course play better. For such a short golf course, it had some teeth - which is good to see."

Miguel Angel Jimenez - who hit the tournament's best round of 63 on Sunday - finished eight under for tied-seventh place.

He said he would celebrate with a cigar and a bottle of wine after rolling back the years to finish with a flawless round including seven birdies on the par-70 course, where he has won the tournament a record four times.

"I'm going to find my cigar and have a bottle of wine on the terrace," said Jimenez after completing his round.

"This is maybe not the most beautiful terrace in the world but it's the best terrace in the world."