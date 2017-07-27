Golf: Masters champion Sergio Garcia to play Australian PGA Championship

Spain's Sergio Garcia (right) walks onto the 9th green during his final round on day four of the 2017 Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale golf course near Southport in north west England on July 23, 2017.
Sydney (AFP) - Masters champion Sergio Garcia will play in this year's Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, organisers said on Thursday.

The Spanish world No. 5 will be making his first appearance in Australia in seven years when he tees off at the European Tour co-sanctioned event from Nov 30 to Dec 3.

Garcia, 37, captured his first Major title after 73 failures at Augusta National in April when he won the Masters.

"2017 has been exciting for me winning the Masters and I look forward to celebrating the end of the year at the Australian PGA Championship," he said in a statement.

"It's been a long time since I have visited Australia, but I remember how welcoming the fans were and I have been trying to get back for some time now."

Garcia said he will "definitely" be bringing the Masters Green Jacket with him to show his Australian fans.

