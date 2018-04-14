Golf: Late stumble costly for Brooke Henderson in Hawaii LPGA Lotte C'ship, Mo Martin just one shot back

Brooke Henderson\ hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the third round of the LPGA Lotte Championship at the Ko Olina Golf Club in Hawaii on April 13, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
LOS ANGELES (AFP) - A late stumble left Brooke Henderson clinging to a one-shot lead on Friday (April 13) at the LPGA Tour Lotte Championship in Hawaii, as she headed into this weekend's final round.

The talented 20-year-old golfer from Canada had looked poised to take a comfortable four-shot cushion into Saturday's fourth round after a battling display on the par-72 course at Ko Olina Golf Club, Oahu.

But Henderson's round came unstuck with a double-bogey on the par-three 16th, followed by a bogey on 18 to turn what had looked like being a solid two-under score into a one-over 73.

The closing hole slip-up left Henderson on nine-under 207 for the tournament, giving encouragement to a crowded field behind her who are all within striking distance.

American Mo Martin was one off the pace after a third-round 72 left her at eight under.

She was two over for the day after 10 holes but rescued her round with an eagle on the par-five 13th to stay close.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka and South Korea's Park In Bee are two off the lead on seven under. Hataoka shot a four-under 68 while Park carded a one-under 71.

Chinese star Feng Shanshan missed the opportunity to make a charge with a two-over-par 74 which left her tied for fifth place on six under, three off the lead, alongside American Lizette Salas.

Newly minted Major champion Pernilla Lindberg was a shot back on five under. Lindberg, winner of this month's ANA Inspiration, shot a 73, leaving her four off the front.

