Golf: Ko out of LPGA Texas Shootout with eye infection

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Lydia Ko, whose world number one ranking is under threat, withdrew from the ongoing LPGA Texas Shootout in Dallas with an eye infection on Saturday (April 29).

The New Zealander, who was one over par through two rounds after shooting 70-73, could potentially lose the top spot in the world rankings if Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn wins the tournament.

Ariya went into Saturday's third round in second place, one shot behind Japan's Haru Nomura.

"She has a swollen eye due to an infection, most likely caused by allergy (pollen), which she was suffering all week," said Ko's agent Michael Kim in a statement.

"She was advised by the doctor to not wear any contact lenses until it got better."