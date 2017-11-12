Golf: Knee-knocking putt gives Micah Shin debut win at Manila Masters

MANILA (AFP) - American rookie Micah Shin holed a nerve-racking birdie putt on the first playoff hole to claim his debut Asian Tour victory at the Manila Masters on Sunday.

Shin drained his putt from four feet to edge Arnond Vongvanij, after the Thai missed his own birdie attempt from seven feet as they replayed the par-five 18th.

It meant a career-high payday of US$180,000 (S$245,000) for Shin, the world No. 784 whose highest earnings so far had been $6,791 for tied 36th at this year's Shinhan Donghae Open.

Shin birdied his last two holes in regulation to force the playoff with Arnond, as they both shot 67 in the final round to be tied on 19-under-par 269 at the par-72 Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.

Shin's second shot in the play-off found the rough. But he recovered to fire four feet from the hole, setting up his birdie putt and his breakout win in what was also his first Asian Tour top-10 finish.

Shin, who had scores of 64, 72, 66 and 67, started the day one shot adrift of overnight leaders Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines and India's Jyoti Randhawa, an eight-time winner on the Asian Tour.

The American came through Q-school this year to earn his Tour card, and his previous highest finish was tied-15th at the Queen's Cup in Thailand in June.