Golf: Justin Rose tops Indonesia Masters leaderboard after scintillating first round, Asian Tour No. 1 Gavin Green 8 strokes behind

JAKARTA (AFP) - England's Justin Rose fired a 10-under par round on Thursday (Dec 14) to take a two-shot lead after the first day of the Indonesian Masters in Jakarta.

Rose, who is ranked sixth in the world, notched up a bogey-free scorecard and bagged 10 birdies to take pole position in the Asian Tour's season-ending event.

Thailand's Gunn Charoenkul was two shots back on 64, one ahead of compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai - who eagled the 18th - and South Korean Kim Giwhan.

Rose has enjoyed a stellar end to the year, with back-to-back wins in China and Turkey in the past two months, and carried the same form into day one at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

The 2016 Olympics gold medallist parred the first before rattling off three birdies in a row.

His round of 62 could have been a course record if not for the preferred lie ruling which was in force.

"That is a dream start to be honest with you," Rose said. "I felt comfortable from the outset. I did all the right things today I suppose, I put the ball in play from the tee."

Playing alongside Rose, newly crowned Asian Tour champion Gavin Green shot an underwhelming 70 to finish two under.

The 23-year-old Malaysian, who holds an unassailable lead coming into the Indonesian Masters, will be officially crowned on the final day of the event.

Veteran American Brandt Snedeker scored an on-par 72, while defending champion Poom Saksansin of Thailand, was one under for a share of 59th.

Indonesian Rinaldi Adiyandono was the best placed of the 26 locals in the field after a round of 68.