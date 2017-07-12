Golf: Jordan Spieth to defend Australian Open title in November

This file photo taken on Nov 20, 2016 shows US golfer Jordan Spieth posing with the Stonehaven Cup after winning the Australian Open golf tournament at the Royal Sydney Golf Club in Sydney.
This file photo taken on Nov 20, 2016 shows US golfer Jordan Spieth posing with the Stonehaven Cup after winning the Australian Open golf tournament at the Royal Sydney Golf Club in Sydney.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Jul 12, 2017, 2:19 pm SGT

SYDNEY (AFP) - World number three Jordan Spieth confirmed Tuesday he will defend his title at the Australian Open this year, an event that helped kickstart his career.

The American, fresh off his 10th US PGA Tour victory at the Travelers Championship last month, said it was a tournament close to his heart, having won twice.

"I look back at the win in 2014 at The Australian, which is a great memory, and it definitely helped build momentum for a successful 2015," he said in a statement issued through organisers.

"After coming so close again in 2015, it was great to get the Stonehaven Cup back last year. It should be a great test again - I can't wait."

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Spieth claimed the tournament by six shots in late 2014, a victory that set him up for his breakthrough year where he won the first two majors of 2015.

He returned in 2015 when he narrowly missed a playoff, finishing tied-second with Adam Scott, a shot behind winner Matt Jones, before lifting the trophy once again last year.

The tournament is at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney from November 23-26.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice