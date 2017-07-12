Golf: Jordan Spieth to defend Australian Open title in November

SYDNEY (AFP) - World number three Jordan Spieth confirmed Tuesday he will defend his title at the Australian Open this year, an event that helped kickstart his career.

The American, fresh off his 10th US PGA Tour victory at the Travelers Championship last month, said it was a tournament close to his heart, having won twice.

"I look back at the win in 2014 at The Australian, which is a great memory, and it definitely helped build momentum for a successful 2015," he said in a statement issued through organisers.

"After coming so close again in 2015, it was great to get the Stonehaven Cup back last year. It should be a great test again - I can't wait."

Spieth claimed the tournament by six shots in late 2014, a victory that set him up for his breakthrough year where he won the first two majors of 2015.

He returned in 2015 when he narrowly missed a playoff, finishing tied-second with Adam Scott, a shot behind winner Matt Jones, before lifting the trophy once again last year.

The tournament is at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney from November 23-26.