Golf: Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shoots 61, romps to five-stroke victory at Bridgestone

Hideki Matsuyama hits off the sixth tee during the final round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club on August 6, 2017 in Akron, Ohio.
Hideki Matsuyama hits off the sixth tee during the final round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club on August 6, 2017 in Akron, Ohio.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

AKRON, Ohio (REUTERS) - Hideki Matsuyama turned the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational into a one-man exhibition as he romped to a five-stroke victory in Akron, Ohio on Sunday.

Starting the day two strokes from the lead, Matsuyama never looked back after a 60-foot eagle at the par-five second, adding seven birdies for a nine-under-par 61 which matched the course record at Firestone Country Club.

The Japanese world number three finished at 16-under 264, while American Zach Johnson (68) claimed second on 11 under, with compatriot Charley Hoffman (66) another shot back in third.

It is Matsuyama's second World Golf Championships victory, after the HSBC Champions in Shanghai last year.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The 25-year-old will head to Quail Hollow in North Carolina for the final major of the year, the PGA Championship, one of the favourites after top-15 finishes in the previous three majors this year.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice