Golf: Inaugural Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific c'ship to be contested in S'pore in February 2018

SINGAPORE - The inaugural Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific golf championship will be held in Singapore in February 2018, organisers Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) and The Royal and Ancient (R&A) announced on Wednesday (Aug 2).

The Feb 21-24 event, to be competed at Sentosa's New Tanjong golf course, aims to provide the region's top women amateur golfers with an opportunity to earn an invitation to play in two Major championships, the Ricoh Women's British Open and All Nippon Airways (ANA) Inspiration.

"One of our overriding objectives is to identify opportunities to further develop and grow women's amateur golf in key regions around the world," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A.

"The Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific offers the chance for the region's best amateur golfers to aspire to compete at the highest level. We have seen how successful the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship has been in providing a springboard for the elite men's amateurs and we look forward to replicating this success in unearthing the emerging talents of the women's game in future."

The championship will be contested over 72 holes of stroke play and participants, who must be part of member countries of the APGC, will be invited based on their World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Currently, there are 20 players, who are part of the APGC, in the top 100 ranking, including Korea's Choi Hye Jin (No. 2) and Seong Eun Jeong Seong (No. 9), China's Liu Wenbo (No. 12), and Thailand duo Pimnipa Panthong (No. 31) and Paphangkorn Tavatanakit (No. 32).

A total of 86 players from about 20 countries are set to challenge for the title. While each country can only enter a maximum of six contestants, Singapore is allowed four more entries as the hosts.

David Cherry, chairman of the APGC, said: "Some of the world's most talented women's golfers have come from the Asia-Pacific region and we believe that this event will be a hugely important opportunity for elite players to develop their skills and gain valuable experience."

The champion of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific will be rewarded with an invitation by the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) to play in the eleventh staging of the HSBC Women's Championship, which will be played at the same course a week after the competition.

The organisers have also announced that the 2019 and 2020 editions of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific will be held at the Royal Golf Club in Japan.