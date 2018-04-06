Golf: In the drink! Day sends shot into fan's beer cup at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (REUTERS) - There is no water anywhere near the opening hole at Augusta National but Jason Day found a way to get his ball wet after sending a shot into a patron's cup of beer on Thursday (April 5).

The Australian world number 11's second shot hit some trees before it bounced off a patron's shoulder and into the cup of beer he was holding.

Rather than reach into his beverage the man chugged the rest of the beer and handed the golf ball back to Day, who entered the year's first major as one of the favourites.

Day got a free drop as close to the incident as possible and went on to bogey the par-four first.

The 11-times PGA Tour winner finished the first round at three-over-par 75 after mixing five bogeys with two birdies.