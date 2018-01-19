Golf: Flawless 64 nets Chapchai Nirat SMBC Singapore Open halfway lead, weather causes more delays

SINGAPORE - Chapchai Nirat beat out the rain and competition at the SMBC Singapore Open on Friday (Jan 19), shooting a seven-under 64 in the morning session to seize the halfway lead at seven-under 135.

The Thai's blemish-free round of seven birdies was good enough for the clubhouse lead, as rain disrupted play in the afternoon with half the 156-player field yet to complete their rounds.

Said Chapchai, who set the Asian Tour record for lowest four-day total (32-under) at the SAIL Open in 2009: "To finish the round with seven-under-par was beyond my expectation. Coming into this tournament I didn't set any targets because I have been trying to fix my swing with my coach and just wanted to get used to the new swing."

The four-time winner on the Asian Tour has been looking to put a torrid 2017 campaign behind him, when he finished 106th in the Asian Tour's Order of Merit with meagre earnings of US$16,050 (S$21,175). He lost his tour card as a result.

"I am so happy and excited to be on top of the leaderboard. I haven't felt this way on the golf course for so long, at least three years," said the 34-year-old, whose last Asian Tour win was at the Selangor Masters in 2014.

"For the next two days, I will do the same like today and not think too much about the result."

South African Shaun Norris also played well on the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course and lies a stroke behind Chapchai, shooting a 67 and is on 136.

"It's my first cut made here in Singapore and I've learnt a lot over the last couple of years getting to know the course so I'm pretty happy," said the 35-year-old, who is playing his third Singapore Open.

"I was trying to play the course too aggressively and this isn't a course you can do that on. You can't overpower it or anything so today I started playing smarter golf, sometimes just taking the par and leaving it at that."

First-round leaders Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, Sergio Garcia and Kurt Kitayama are also on six-under, but the latter two have yet to complete their rounds.

Choo Tze Huang led the way for the locals with a 69 and is on 139 for the tournament. Amateur Gregory Foo is on four-under, but only played eight holes before play was suspended.

Play resumes for the US$1 million (S$1.3 million) event at 7.40am on Saturday, with the third round slated to begin after noon.