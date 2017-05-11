Golf: European Tour breaks new ground with qualifying school event in Asia

SINGAPORE - The European Tour qualifying school will venture to Asia for the first time this year, with Malaysia's Saujana Golf & Country Club hosting a first stage qualifier from Sept 5-8.

The Kuala Lumpur venue, which held this year's Maybank Championship, has a long affiliation with the European Tour.

It first played host to the Malaysian Open in 1999 - which entered the record books as the first event to be co-sanctioned by the European and Asian Tours.

It will be the first venue outside of Europe to host a qualifying school event in the competition's 41-year history, underlining the close links between the European Tour and Asian Tour as part of the strategic alliance signed in July 2016.

The event will take place on the Palm Course and will welcome a maximum of 78 hopefuls seeking a place on the European Tour.

Qualifying School director Mike Stewart said: "Over the years we have seen a greater integration between the Asian and European Tours, which was formalised with the signing of the strategic alliance last year, and we felt this was a natural next step to add more opportunities for players outside of Europe to qualify for our Tour."

The Asian Tour's chief operating officer Cho Minn Thant added: "One of the objectives of the strategic alliance was for us to create an easier pathway for our members to try and earn playing privileges on the European Tour.

"With the first stage qualifier being held in Malaysia, Asian-based golfers do not need to travel all the way to Europe in their initial quest to earn a Tour card. I am optimistic we will see a strong turnout of players at Saujana."