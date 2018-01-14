Golf: Discover Golf Carnival a hit with 2,000 attendees as Singapore Open kicks into overdrive

SINGAPORE - Nearly 2,000 people attended the Discover Golf Carnival at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday (Jan 14) as part of the build-up to the SMBC Singapore Open starting on Thursday.

Golfers and non-golfers alike turned out to take part in the golf-themed festivities including footgolf, golf croquet, golf ball tattoo stations and a kiddy's golf safari on The Range @ New Tanjong.

Singapore golf professional Choo Tze Huang and top local amateur Gregory Foo were also present to give advice.

Golfers took part in various skills challenges like putting, bull's eye target, chip into bucket, power driver and sharp chipper while the concession stands offering popcorn, candy floss and popsicles saw brisk business.

The tournament tees off on Jan 18 on the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, and is jointly-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

A stunning line-up of golfers has been confirmed including reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia, former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, PGA Tour winner Pat Perez, Ryo Ishikawa, and the best of the Asian and Japan Golf Tour.

Tickets can be purchased via: www.smbcsingaporeopen.com