Golf: Canada's Adam Hadwin fires rare 59 at CareerBuilder Challenge to join exclusive club on PGA Tour

LOS ANGELES (AFP/REUTERS) - Canada's Adam Hadwin became only the eighth golfer to shoot 59 over 18 holes at a United States PGA Tour event, sinking 13 birdies in a bogey-free third round at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Saturday.

The 29-year-old from suburban Vancouver was one stroke off the tour-record 58 fired last year by American Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship.

It was the second USPGA Tour 59 in as many weeks, following American Justin Thomas firing 59 on the way to victory in the opening round at last week's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Asked to describe the round, Hadwin said: "Perfect, I guess. I got away with a few shots on the back. For whatever reason, I was making every putt I had.

"I haven't felt anything like it."

Hadwin became only the second player from outside the US to shoot a 59 in a USPGA event, after Australian Stuart Appleby at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic. He is also the PGA's first 59-er who has never won a PGA title.

Hadwin managed only the fourth USPGA Tour 59 on a par-72 course, the first since David Duval in 1999 at the nearby Palmer course, which was then among the layouts in the tournament's rotation.

The only other USPGA 59s on a par-72 course were by Chip Beck in the third round in 1991 at Las Vegas and Al Geiberger, who made the first-ever 59 in the second round at Memphis in 1977.

Hadwin, who shared 49th when the day began, leaped into the lead at 17-under 199 for 54 holes, one stroke ahead of American Dominic Bozzelli. Hadwin had opened with a 71 and fired a 69 on Friday.

His previous USPGA low round was 63 in the final round of the 2014 Shriners Hospitals Classic in Las Vegas.

Five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, the biggest name competing this week, carded an erratic 73 on the Stadium Course to end the third round joint 21st at nine-under.