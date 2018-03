AUSTIN (AFP) - Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson won the WGC Match-Play Championship on Sunday (March 25), routing Kevin Kisner 7&6 in the final after denying Justin Thomas the world number one ranking in the semi-finals.

The 39-year-old American joined Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els as the only players with multiple major and World Golf Championship wins, his other WGC crown coming in China at the 2014 HSBC Champions.