Golf: Brittany Lincicome leaps into two-shot LPGA Bahamas lead

Miami (AFP) - American Brittany Lincicome fired a tournament record nine-under 64 on Thursday to grab a two-stroke lead after round one of the LPGA Pure Silk Bahamas Classic, the Tour's 2017 season opener.

She made seven birdies and eagled the par-five seventh hole in a bogey-free tour of the Ocean Club course on Paradise Island, her lowest round since a 64 at the 2011 ShopRite Classic and one shot below the old mark she matched in the 2016 last round on her way to sharing eighth.

"I was making everything - 30-footers, 10-footers, five-footers - it was a pretty easy day," Lincicome said. "I was driving it well, hitting it well, putting, making everything.

"It was one of those where it's like, wow, is it too good to be true for it to keep going for three more days?"

The 31-year-old Floridian seeks her first victory since capturing her second Major crown in 2015 at Rancho Mirage and only her second win overall since 2011.

She has six career LPGA triumphs, including a prior Major win at Rancho Mirage in 2009.

Thailand's P.K. Kongkraphan and Americans Stacy Lewis and Megan Khang shared second on 66 with China's Feng Simin, France's Celine Herbin and American Gerina Piller on 67.