Golf: Brian Harman seizes second-round lead at Sony Open

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Brian Harman capped a seven-under 63 with an eagle at his final hole on Friday (Jan 12) to seize a three-shot lead in the second round of the US PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Harman, who has four top-10 finishes in four starts in the US tour's 2017-18 season, teed off early at Waialea in Honolulu, and opened with back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th.

His six birdies on the day included three in a row at the second, third and fourth and he rolled in a 17-footer at the par-five ninth for an eagle that gave him a 13-under total of 127.

Overnight co-leaders Chris Kirk and Zach Johnson were in a group sharing second place on 10-under 130.

Kirk gave chase in the afternoon, opening his round with an eagle at the 10th hole and closing within one stroke before settling for a three-under 67 that concluded with a bogey at the par-five ninth.

By then, two-time winner Johnson was in the clubhouse after a 67 that included three birdies and an eagle at the ninth.

Harman, who won his second career title at the Wells Fargo Championship last season, is trying to build on a third-place finish at last week's Tournament of Champions, where he led at the halfway stage but was overtaken by world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

He is also aiming to put himself in line for a berth on the US team for the Ryder Cup in France, after missing out on a Presidents Cup spot last year.